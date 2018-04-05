Waste to Energy Gasification Research Deal in UAE

In the United Arab Emirates the American University of Ras Al Khaimah has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with municipal solid waste gasification technology firm, Al Shrooq Green Energy.

The arrangement agrees to mutual cooperation in terms of sharing expertise, a pilot scaled Skid Mounted Gasification Unit (SMGU), and research on waste to energy systems developed by Al Shrooq Green Energy (ASGE).

The arrangement will see ASGE deliver the SMGU to the Ras Al Khaimah Research and Innovation Center (RAKRIC) for research and application development. The aim is to use the syngas produced from the waste in Ras Al Khaimah. The initiative directly joins with Ras Al Khaimah Waste Management Authority to support its mission of diverting 75% of the MSW away from landfill by 2021.

As per the terms of the agreement, ASGE will support the waste authority in research and development in areas of mutual interest related to municipal solid waste and bio-solids gasification in the UAE. ASGE will be actively involved in giving the university access to their pilot scale system, instrumentation, and experienced technical staff. ASGE will also support RAKRIC’s staff and students in conducting practical research on the pilot scale unit.

“We are delighted with this partnership as it gives us the chance to work with students and support their projects, allowing them to put the theories they learn in the classroom into real, industry-relevant practice,” explains Manoharan Sundaralingam, CEO of ASGE.

“This university also has a range of world-class researchers in their respective fields, so we are very excited to work with them. This relationship has great potential,” he continues.

AURAK and ASGE have also agreed to collaborate in research fields such as syngas conversion to methanol and waste heat recovery. In addition, AURAK students will have internship opportunities at the organisation.

