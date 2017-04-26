Waste to Energy Panel Discussion in Dubai

As the emirate plans to upgrade its waste treatment infrastructure a panel discussion in Dubai has heard from a number of industry experts Session draws on experiences of leading experts on the topic of the “Waste to Energy Matrix”.

The event was organised by professional working group, the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) and think tank Arabia CSR Network.

The panel discussion on ‘Waste to Energy: Future of Power’ was held in association with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and supported by the Emirates Green Building Council and the Clean Energy Business Council.

The aim of the event was to share insights, experiences and recommendations on how to ensure successful and sustainable waste to energy projects and mobilise commitment from various sectors.

The panel was opened by Mrs Habiba Al Mar’ashi, chairperson of EEG, who said: “The concept of waste to energy is a fast growing and important concept which involves the generation of energy in the form of heat or electricity from waste. It is an emerging innovative set of technologies aimed at better sustenance of the environment, with minimum damage to the ecosystems.”

“With these technologies developing by day and their acceptance increasing amongst households and industrial set-ups worldwide, waste to energy will soon be and should become one of the common development tools for a sustainable nation,” she continued.

“In order to achieve effective recycling and avoid landfilling of waste, education and infrastructure are needed to implement waste separation at source. The Society and industry need to be educated, and given the infrastructure to segregate at source,” said Al Mar’ashi.

The session included experts from various establishments such as the Ministry of Energy, Dubai Municipality, The Neutral Group and companies implementing Green Energy Solutions & Sustainability LLC.

The presentation from Dubai Municipality and the Ministry focused on the need for this technology within the Country and at a national level.

The speakers also shared insights on the mandates and regulations put in place for such projects. The speaker from Green Energy Solutions & Sustainability (GESS) spoke about their flagship project, Al Qusais landfill which is under the jurisdiction of Dubai Municipality, and is currently the only landfill in the Middle East to produce power from landfill gas.

She said that their goal is not to create more landfills but to optimise the existing ones and create a source of power for the long term and noted that GESS supports the vision of Dubai Municipality to create a sustainable future and better life for the citizens of Dubai

The Neutral Group representative discussed the essential steps to designing a sustainable waste to energy project, some common mistakes, and some case studies showing how much money can really be saved and madeby going green.

Masdar and Bee’ah Confirm 30MW Waste to Energy Project for Sharjah, UAE

Abu Dhabi’s based renewable energy company Masdar and UAE environmental services and waste management firm, Bee’ah, are to build a 300,000 tonne per year waste to energy plant in Sharjah.

BHS to Supply Equipment at Huge Recycling Facility in UAE

Sharjah, UAE based environmental services provider, Bee’ah, has selected Oregon, US based recycling equipment manufacturer, Bulk Handling Systems (BHS) to design, engineer, manufacture and install a major retrofit to the company’s Sharjah Material Recycling Facility.

TAQA Gets Into Waste to Energy - Starting with 100 MW Abu Dhabi Plant

The Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, Taqa, is moving forward with a 100 MW waste to energy facility and sees potential to grow globally in the sector.