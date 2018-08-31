Waste to Energy Research Facility Opened at Punjab University, Lahore

In Lahore, Pakistan Punjab University’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Niaz Ahmad has inaugurated a new laboritory to develop waste to energy technologies.

The facility, located at the Institute of Chemistry, is to conduct research led by Dr Zaib-un-Nisa.

Established in 1882 at Lahore, the University of the Punjab is the largest and the oldest seat of higher learning in Pakistan.

According to the university its waste to energy project represents an investment of around Rs 71 million ($580,000).

The institution aims to establish an industrial research laboratory for the conversion of biomass/communal waste to energy.

Dr Zaib-un-Nisa said that the project had produced 3KV electricity and its capacity would be enhanced in future.

The Punjab University’s Vice Chancellor added that there was need of such research projects that could contribute in the development of the country and betterment of the society.

40 MW Waste to Energy Plant Approved in Lahore, Pakistan

Pakistan’s National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has approved the development of a 40 MW waste to energy plant.

Five More Deaths at Gadani Ship Recycling Yard in Pakistan

A fire that took place in the shipbreaking yards of Gadani, Pakistan, on Monday this week has claimed the lives of five more workers from the recycling yard, according to non-governmental organisation, Shipbreaking Platform.

Triple Waste to Energy Contract Win for Hitachi Zosen India

Hitachi Zosen India Private Limited has signed contracts with Essel group for the delivery of three waste to energy plants in the state of Andhra Pradesh, India.