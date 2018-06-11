Wastemasters Making Headway with Recently Ordered Feet of JCB Machines

With its recently ordered fleet of JCB machines, Coventry-based Wastemasters Hire, part of waste and recycling firm, Tom White Waste (TWW), is satisfying a growing demand for waste and recycling sector specific short-term hire. with its recently ordered fleet of JCB machines.

This latest order comprises a 437 Wheeled Loading Shovel, a 457 Wheeled loader, a 560-80WM Loadall – JCB’s most powerful unit in this telehandler range and a JS20MH wheeled material handler. Wastemasters Hire identifies these as the ideal sector specific machines.

According to JCB, this is borne out by the positive experience that Wastemasters Hire’s parent company, Tom White Waste, enjoyed with its own fleet of JCB machines.

Paul Labram, operations manager at TWW and Director at Wastemasters Hire, explained: “All the recent orders, bar the 457, which is suited to larger operations, we run on our own waste handling sites. They are all popular machines for the sector, so we ordered the same for our hire business.”

The company added that the waste and recycling sector is a relatively young industry and has only recently benefited from access to specialist handling machines, specifically designed to meet challenging environments. Short-term hire for these machines is thin on the ground and this can be significantly limiting for busy operations.

This was certainly said to be the case for Wastemaster’s parent. Established in the waste sector for 40 years, TWW has used several rival brands but with the latest purchase it said it will be 100% JCB.

On its own sites, which recycle mixed general and commercial wastes, shovels load up to 30 lorries a day, as well as shredders and bins. The materials handlers work feeding recycling plants for the process of material all day.

“I’ve worked in the waste business for15 years in various positions, including mechanic and machine driver,” commented Labram. “The loading shovels produced by JCB today are the best that we have ever bought.”

When TWW did experience downtime on a competitive machine and needed a substitute, it could not find anything to hire that would match its needs. “We had a real problem with a material handler going down, which was our only piece of non-JCB equipment,” says Labram. “We know the difficulties we’ve had in trying to hire machines to cover breakdowns or simply to help when being busy.”

Labram continues: “You can get a standard track, building site machine easily enough, but it wouldn’t have the right arms, buckets, tyres, etc that are required to work on waste handling and recycling sites. We couldn’t find anybody offering a recycling sector specific range for hire. So we thought: why don’t we get into the hire business ourselves?”

Hire demand

Wastemasters Hire said that it provides a fast, flexible plant hire business to meet the need for loading shovels and material handling machinery from waste and recycling industry clients across the country.

Since started in January this year, Wastemasters Hire has been inundated with a high demand for the hire machines, which has seen them go directly from job to job. “Our expectations for the new company have become a reality!”

Machines are offered nationally and delivered anywhere on Wastemasters Hire’s own fleet of low-loaders. “We can get machines on site within the day or next day, which is important when people have breakdowns,” says Labram.

Wastemasters Hire added that its JCB fleet is set for a busy time, With recycling sites rapidly increasing across the country and all of them busy, experiencing business growth and, thus, working their machines hard – the potential demand for waste and recycling specific short-term hire is huge.

