Wastequip launches Cloud-Based Software for Waste and Recycling Industry

Wasteware delivers a toolbox of solutions that will keep track of assets and equipment, allowing operators and their service partners to stay informed with transparent and reliable data, Wastequip said in a press release. “Wasteware is your value-added digital partner for products, equipment, and services,” says Christian Bremer, director of technical business development at Wastequip. “It’s a user-oriented platform that provides easy access to the key information operators, and their partners need to make data-driven decisions.”

Designed to be used by any company, city or municipality in the industry, wasteware provides solutions for essential business functions like inventory and asset management, asset location monitoring, maintenance and service management as well as, and service verification. It can integrate seamlessly with customer systems, provide cart tracking, manage work orders, verify service work, and much more.

“Whether you are managing a large cart project or scheduling mandatory services, wasteware has the built-in tools to streamline your operations while maintaining data visibility and transparency,” added Bremer.