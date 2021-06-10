Wastewise broadens its national reach with a new contract

The deal, worth around 2,5 million pounds, provides an solution for the combined collection of approximately 18k tonnes per annum of kerbside collected garden and food waste, which will be handled at the Wastewise In-Vessel Composting facility in Crewe.

“We are very pleased to confirm this new contract with Wastewise which will allow us to continue to drive forward our waste and recycling agenda and help residents of Derby dispose of their waste in a sustainable way,” comments Councillor Jerry Pearce, Cabinet Member for Streetpride. “We were impressed with the level of technology deployed to achieve the high standard of composting on site. This cost-effective service will help us to increase recycling rates, including food waste, across the city.”

Wastewise operates three composting facilities across the North of England processing over 200,000 tonnes per annum of organic waste, including food and garden waste. The 18k tonnes of waste from the Derby City area will further optimise capacity at its Crewe plant.



“At Wastewise we promote the use of sustainable waste treatment methods to help achieve zero waste to landfill. We are delighted to support Derby City Council via this new contract which will further add to our output of peat-free compost. An environmentally responsible and cost-effective method, composting is nature’s way of recycling organic waste,” comments Bob Wilkes, Operations & Development Director.

Co-mingling of organic waste materials is a simple and effective solution for councils across the country to maximise the collection of food and garden waste. Whilst composting does not enable the recovery of renewable energy or gas per se, it does provide important greenhouse gas benefits, both directly through use of a single collection vehicle, by preventing the release of methane from landfill and indirectly through improved soil health.

Following 18 months of growth, Hull-based Wastewise continues to work on broadening its waste-processing infrastructure, which includes materials recycling, biomass and alternative fuel production facilities.