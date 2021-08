Video

Watch STEINERT Waste Recycling: LIVE as VoD

In case you missed the live event or you simply want to watch it again, you can now do so on-demand: Watch the full event, including the interviews with STEINERT representatives Andreas Jäger and Hendrik Beel, as well as in-depth videos on commercial and post-consumer waste sorting and get exclusive insights into international reference plants.