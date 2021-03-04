Webinar: Increasing Productivity through technological advancements in waste management

Technology revolutionizes waste management operations and the way of managing the processes. Today, technological advancements enable enterprises to enhance productivity and achieve business objectives. In this webinar, we will talk about the technological progress that can improve productivity in waste management. It brings professionals together to explore how productivity rockets by utilizing intelligent solutions and tools designed by cutting-edge technology.

You will hear talks from Umutcan Duman, Co-founder and CEO at Evreka, Antonis Mavropoulos, Founder and CEO of D-Waste, Imren Karalar, Product Manager at Evreka and Mark Abbas, CMO & Director of Business Development at AMCS Group.

The free webinar "Technological Advancements in Waste Management: Increasing Productivity" is provided by ISWA, Evreka and AMCS on March 10th at 2PM CET. You can register here.