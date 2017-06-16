Webinar on Chemicals and Waste Multilateral Environmental Agreements

On 21 June, Tatiana Terekhova will discuss the Chemicals and Waste Multilateral Environmental Agreements in the framework of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals in an Eye On Earth webinar.

In September 2015, world leaders agreed on a shared vision about the world we want to see in 2030 by adopting the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

For the chemicals and wastes cluster this means detoxifying air, water and soil, promoting the use of safe chemicals and chemical alternatives, minimizing the use of toxic substances in production and consumption, preventing or reducing the generation of hazardous and other wastes, and safely managing them.

Chemicals and wastes are reflected in a number of goals and targets, including goal 2 “sustainable agriculture”, goal 3 “Good health and well-being”, goal 6 “Clean water and sanitation”, goal 11 “Sustainable cities and communities”, goal 14 “Life below water” and goal 12 “Responsible production and consumption”.

The Basel1, Rotterdam2 and Stockholm3 Conventions are multilateral environmental agreements (MEAs), which share the common goal of protecting human health and the environment from hazardous chemicals and wastes.

Each of the convention has a set of specific objectives, dealing with persistent organic pollutants, pesticides and industrial chemicals, and/or hazardous and other wastes, together promoting a lifecycle approach to the sound management of chemicals and wastes.

As legally-binding global treaties, the Basel, Rotterdam, and Stockholm Conventions are equipped with mechanisms to track, monitor and evaluate the attainment their objectives, including providing specific data generated at the national level to the Secretariat.

Some of this data is used or can be potentially useful for monitoring a number of global indicators under the follow-up and review of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Speaker

Tatiana Terekhova has a leading role in capacity development and training activities in the area of the technical assistance for the chemicals and hazardous waste global treaties - Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm Conventions.

She is a focal point for the Sustainable Development Goals as well as she serves as the Gender Coordinator. In addition, she is regional focal point for Central and Eastern Europe and Central Asia and the Small Islands Developing States (SIDS). Prior to this function, she was coordinating capacity-building activities for the implementation of the Basel Convention, in particular the E-waste Africa programme.

She has been in the United Nations family for over 14 years. This includes the UN Environment where she managed the Quick Start Programme Trust Fund and the UN Institute for Training and Research where she provided assistance to developing countries and countries in economy in transition in various areas of sound chemicals and wastes management. She has a background in international environmental law and has law degrees from Russia and Switzerland.

