The African Development Bank will host a webinar on 29 June 2021 on the women-led plastic recycling market in Africa.

The session will feature various works and studies on the involvement of women in plastic waste management and the launch of the African Development Bank and Climate Investment Funds’ recent analysis of opportunities to improve plastics and waste management in Uganda.

Experts will underline structural inequalities that have a disproportionately negative impact on women. The Bank will also present its Adaptation Benefit Mechanism and the drivers for private sector investment.