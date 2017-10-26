Wood Secures Contract to Recover 50 Tonnes of Radioactive Waste in France

Wood, the recently formed conglomerate resulting from the merger of Wood Group and Amec Foster Wheeler, has secured a waste recovery contract from the French nuclear agency.

The company explained that under the contract it will recover and package low-level radioactive waste from a storage silo at a major nuclear site in France.

The contract, from Commissariat à l'Énergie Atomique et aux Énergies Alternatives (CEA), the French government’s atomic and alternative energy agency, was won in partnership with AREVA Projets SAS. Its scope covers project management, safety case, detailed design, commissioning and the first six months of operations.

Wood and AREVA Projets will work together to retrieve 50 tonnes of waste which have been stored at CEA Marcoule, 25km north-west of Avignon, for more than 50 years.

As part of the deal Wood will design a remotely operated robotic arm to remove the waste elements from the silo and also design a manufacturing unit to encapsulate them.

Once treated, the waste package can then be made ready for long-term storage in a geological disposal facility. The work is expected to take five years.

“This contract advances our strategy to grow our business in France by applying our ingenuity and expertise to solve nuclear problems for a growing range of customers,“ said Robin Watson, Wood chief executive.

“We look forward to working in collaboration with AREVA Projets in the safe and successful execution of this contract,“ he concluded.

