ZenRobotics Deal to Develop First Robotic Waste Recycling Plant in China

Finnish recycling equipment developer, ZenRobotics and Chinese firm, Jiangsu LVHE Environmental Technology Co. have agreed to cooperate on the first robotic construction and demolition waste recycling facility in China.

The Finnish firm said tha the first units will be installed in summer 2017 and that it has also signed an exclusive partnership for the distribution of its ZenRobotics Recycler robotic waste sorting system in China.

Jiangsu LVHE is a state-owned holding enterprise under the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development and Wujin Green Building Industrial Agglomeration Demonstration Zone.

Focused on sustainable development, the Chinese firm develops sustainable resource utilisation and environmental protection, and has become the major played in C&D waste recycling in China.

“We keep exploring and innovating in C&D waste recycling in order to develop the green building industry,” commented Mr. Xue Feng, LVHE general manager.

“However, it is very difficult to dispose the mixed C&D waste in China because of the massive quantities and multiple waste categories,” continued Feng. “Now we can solve the problems. ZenRobotics’ technology is a great addition to our operations as we aim to employ the latest innovations, newest processes and modern equipment in producing new sustainable building materials.”

According to ZenRObotics, robotic waste sorting has huge potential in China where the volume of construction waste has risen rapidly in line with the accelerating urbanisation. Modern technological solutions are on demand especially in China’s Eco-cities.

“There are huge opportunities on the Chinese market as the volume of construction waste is mounting up. High-quality fractions and high cost-efficiency are key benefits of robotic waste sorting,” said Mr. Timo Taalas, ZenRobotics CEO.

