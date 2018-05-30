Zero Waste Scotland CEO Iain Gulland Elected Presidents of ACR+

The Association of Cities and Regions for sustainable Resource management (ACR+) held its annual General Assembly in Porto on 28 May 2018 at which Iain Gulland, CEO of Zero Waste Scotland, was appointed President of the newly elected Board of Directors of the nework for a two-year mandate.

Another key moment was the renewal of the ACR+ Board of Directors. The cities of Paris, Genoa, Odense, Porto Metropolitan area (LIPOR), North London (NLWA), as well as the Eastern-Midlands Region (EMRWO), Brussels region, Catalonia (ARC), Zero Waste Scotland and WasteServ Malta were elected as members of ACR+ Board of Directors for a period of two years.

The first decision of the newly elected Board of Directors was to nominate Zero Waste Scotland’s Iain Gulland as its head. He is also Chief Executive of Zero Waste Scotland and previously led its predecessor programme, WRAP Scotland.

Gulland has more than 25 years’ experience in sustainable resource management, including initiating recycling systems in the public and third sectors. Zero Waste Scotland leads on the delivery of the Scottish Government’s Circular Economy strategy and other low carbon policy priorities, and is at the forefront of efforts to create a resource efficient, circular economy.

Two Vice-Presidents were also elected: Fernando Leite, CEO of LIPOR, and Josep Maria Tost i Borràs, Director of the Catalan Waste Agency and former ACR+ President.

Together with ACR+ Secretariat, the mission of the trio will be to accompany ACR+ members in their transitions to circular economy, guaranteeing that the needs of the different types of members are addressed.

The organisation said that the network gathers members with different realities: from North to South, from densely populated to more rural areas, from front runners to cities starting their transition.

“The important role of cities and regions in facilitating the transition to the circular economy is now evident around the globe, not least being core to our strategy in Scotland,” said Gulland.

“ACR+ offers a dynamic platform for the sharing of strategic expertise and I look forward to supporting the ACR+ family to grow and become the ‘place-to-go’ for both practical support and collaborative action in Europe and beyond,” he concluded.

