Zero Waste Scotland Helps Island Brewer Recycle Bread into Beer

Bute Brew Co, a brewing firm based on the Isle of Bute, is recycling unsold loaves of bread donated from the local Co-operative store into a 5.1% alcohol craft beer.

According to Zero Waste Scotland the brewery is helping build Scotland’s reputation as a leading proponent of the circular economy by putting principles into practice.

Backed by the Scottish Government and European funding, Zero Waste Scotland was able to provide the seed funding for the consultancy to work with the brewers to research and develop the process. The leftover bread is used in place of some of the malt that would normally be used in the brewing process.

The beer, dubbed ‘Thorough Bread’ has already received praise from industry, having been shortlisted in the Innovation of the Year category of the Scottish Beer Awards and Best Eco Friendly category at the Scotsman Food & Drink Awards, both of which took place in September.

Iain Gulland, Chief Executive, Zero Waste Scotland:

“Bute Brew Co. are a perfect example of the way circular economy principles are being put into practice in Scotland. By turning leftovers into an opportunity, they have created a fantastic business opportunity while tackling waste at the same time. I hope their success will be an inspiration for other businesses to come up with their own circular economy business ideas.”

Aidan Canavan, owner of Bute Brew:

“Our customers absolutely love this beer, and they love it when they find out how it is made too. Zero Waste Scotland were really supportive of our idea and the initial funding they provided helped make this possible. Thorough Bread has proven really popular and I’m proud that it’s a real community effort, with the bread coming from local stores.”

Zero Waste Scotland’s case study on Bute Brew can be found HERE

Scottish Resources Conference

Delegates are gathered for this week’s Scottish Resources Conference at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre. The event was delivered by Zero Waste Scotland and partners CIWM and SEPA, and hosted by BBC Scotland’s Sally Magnusson.

From 30 October to 1 November, Scotland will also play host to the Circular Economy Hotspot, a major international event to showcase our nation's progressive approach to developing a circular economy and the best of our burgeoning circular businesses to a global audience.

