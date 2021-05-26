To carry out the transport and waste-management of recycled materials, Decom operate a fleet of Bobcat telescopic handlers which, thanks to their robustness, efficiency, versatility and ease of use, have proved to be ideal machinery solution for intensive industrial applications typical of the waste industry.

The latest addition to the Decom fleet of Bobcat telescopic handlers, the TL43.80HF Waste Expert model, has been specially engineered for materials handling duties in the waste-recycling sector.

The TL43.80HF can take 1,800kg to its maximum height and 1,600kg to a maximum forward reach of four metres. It has an overall width of 2.3 metres, a length to the front carriage of 4.97 metres and a turning radius of 3.71 metres. The telehandler joins a number of Bobcat telehandlers in the company’s fleet including a six metre/2.6 tonne TL26.60 and a seven metre/3.8 tonne TL38.70HF.

Giuseppe Labbate, Decom plant manager, said: “We first purchased a Bobcat TL26.60 telescopic handler, which continues to be used inside our shed area, and then added a Bobcat TL38.70HF, which operates externally, for the loading of materials on to trucks. The TL43.80HF Waste Expert is even tougher and higher performing with reinforcements and protection, which are perfectly suited to our work, where the materials we handle are often at risk of falling on to the machine.”

Powered by Stage IV engines, the Waste Master telehandlers offer lifting capacities from 3.4–4.3 tonne and lifting heights from 6.5–8m. The waste-specification telescopic loaders are already well proven in the market as sturdy, efficient and particularly easy to operate, owing to an extra-large boom head, a high-tensile steel boom, boom cushioning and protected hydraulic rams under and inside the boom.

The machines are also equipped with heavy-duty Dana Spicer axles and additional reinforced protection, making them the one of the toughest telehandlers available in the market. The ‘high flow’ technological features of the Waste Master models are said to deliver superior hydraulic capabilities for high loading and lifting performance.