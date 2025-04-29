It is basically her business ethos to support women: “It’s not because I’m a feminist, which I am. It’s because in every sector that I’ve worked in, whether it was finance, water or waste, it always came back to women in terms of untapped potential for growth. It's not just about equality. Whatever the issues were, women always seemed to be the missing link in terms of what we could do to accelerate impact.” Taking gender into consideration is, so to speak, the smart thing to do – for communities, the environment and the economy.



And here comes the tricky part: Focusing on gender is different from focusing on women. “It is about understanding the differences in the needs, skills, concerns, perceptions, impacts and costs for women and men, and the unique interrelation between those genders across cultures. This impacts how we can improve our programmes, policies and services. How we can deliver more effective solutions that address the reality of what's happening on the ground, instead of just another quick cookie-cutter solution,” Delila explains. You get the feeling this is something she must explain on a regular basis.



Waste management has traditionally been a male-dominated industry due to its labour-intensive, hazardous nature, requiring physical work, heavy equipment and travel ‒ barriers that have limited women's access, especially in emerging economies.

Even in the West, where waste management is more formal, the sector remains male-led in business, academia and government. Historically, a lack of representation and role models further discouraged women from entering the field. However, in the past decade, their visibility has increased, and more women are pursuing diverse careers in the waste management sector, though challenges remain.



According to Delila, the participation of women in the sector is important. Not only because they bring a different view and understanding – especially of the needs and problems of women – to the table. “There is a lot of evidence to show that women and environmental concerns go hand in hand – from corporate boards to informal waste workers – and that gender diversity drives innovation. Moreover, women entrepreneurs are more committed to making a difference in the world compared to their male counterparts.”

Beyond that, investing in women has a multiplier effect. Unlike one-off solutions, women reinvest in their families and communities, driving broader change. In male-dominated sectors like waste management, recognising this untapped potential isn’t just about equity ‒ it’s about smarter, more effective solutions for climate action and the circular economy.

