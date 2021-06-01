The European Union plans to curb environmental pollution caused by lost and discarded plastic fishing nets. Starting 2022, EU states are to record all fishing nets sold and match them with used nets collected at or in the sea, the EU Commission announced on Monday, May 31, 2021. By the end of December 2024, coastal states will be subject to minimum quantities of fishing nets that are to be collected for recycling.

Every year, 11,000 tons of old fishing nets and gear are lost or discarded on European seas, according to the EU Commission. This waste reportedly accounts for 27 percent of the trash found on beaches. The new rules for fishing nets are part of the 2019 package against throwaway plastic. Some products, such as plastic cutlery or tableware, will be banned as early as July 3. Transitional rules apply to others, including fishing nets.