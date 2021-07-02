Functional product requirements lead to complex material mixtures in product designs, making recycling increasingly difficult. Little information is available regarding recycling performance, and even less on the true recycling rates that are possible and on how recycling systems can be improved. As a result, metals are often lost from the circular economy, and primary resources need to be increasingly exploited to cover the demand.

Currently, no sustainable final recovery solution exists for the low metal content residues from the shredder light fraction (SLF) and shredder heavy fraction (SHF) treatment coming from end-of-life vehicles (ELV) processing. The thermal metal recovery plant (TMG) will close the cycle. TMG represents an innovative pyrometallurgical process that enables the next level of further processing of fine-grained residues from an existing mechanical shredder residue processing plant.