Mary Kay Inc., the multibillion-dollar direct-sales cosmetics company, has joined the Ellen MacArthur Foundation as a member of its network, the mission of which it states is to lead the transition to a circular economy with the most influential organizations to demonstrate what is possible, based on the principle of eliminating waste and pollution, keeping products and materials in use and regenerating natural systems.

Mary Kay was inducted among other influential organizations including The Ford Motor Company, International Paper, Mattel and The Fashion Institute of Technology.

Mary Kay, which is set to announce its sustainability strategy later this year, hopes to work with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and other Network organizations to further implement economy practices — with a focus on materials sourcing. The company is committed to reducing its environmental footprint and is taking steps to improve efficiency in its operations, thinking long term to incorporate responsible business practices.

“The cosmetics and personal care industry is in transition as companies evolve to meet the growing demands for environmentally conscious, transparent operations and cleaner, ethically sourced products,” explains Deborah Gibbins, Chief Operations Officer at Mary Kay Inc.

Mary Kay's global manufacturing facilities in China achieved zero waste-to-landfill status in 2014. The global manufacturing center located in Texas, U.S.A., achieved the status in 2011.

“Mary Kay and the other new members of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation Network share an ambition to transform the way they do business,” said Joe Murphy, Ellen MacArthur Foundation Network Lead. “We look forward to supporting them, and facilitating collaboration opportunities with other Network organizations, as they strive to become more circular.”

“While there have been meaningful initiatives implemented throughout the beauty industry — and within Mary Kay itself — there is still so much work to be done to find long-term solutions to the environmental and socio-economic challenges ahead,” added Gibbins. “That’s why we are so excited to be part of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation to join like-minded organizations in our efforts to ensure sustainable growth for generations to come.”