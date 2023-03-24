To what extent should or must politics intervene in a guiding way here?

Politics must set the right framework conditions and politicians should do what they say. They say they want to protect the climate and secure the supply of raw materials for Germany as an industrial location. And they want to do so by using good product labelling, i.e. a label, a minimum quantity of recycled raw materials, a digital product passport that allows recyclers to recognise the ingredients, and public procurement that can buy ‘green’ by using the aforementioned label and thus give preference to the ‘good goods’. It’s all in the coalition agreement – but so far none of it has become reality.

This means that we don’t even have to deal with the question of how good laws of this kind are implemented and controlled in practice because these laws don’t even exist.

If politicians do not understand that there is a direct connection between climate protection and the circular economy and if they leave its potential untapped, we will not achieve our climate protection goals. The energy and transport transition require gigantic amounts of raw materials. If these do not also come from the circular economy, we will not reach our goal.

If the Kreislaufwirtschaftsgesetz (Closed Substance Cycle Waste Management Act) does not – as happened with the Erneuerbaren Energien Gesetz (Renewable Energy Sources Act, EEG) – elevate the circular economy and its operating conditions to a ‘general public interest’ with all the privileges for the use, sale, procurement and accelerated approval of the facilities required for this, it will remain an analogous waste law. Which is all well and good, but it’s a shame about the potentials – which, by the way, are not raised elsewhere.

The EU Green Deal describes several approaches to increasing recycling rates. With the new Packaging Waste Directive, the EU plans to increase recycling rates for packaging materials. Recently, a regulation was also introduced to improve the recyclability of batteries. How do you view these regulations? Do they go far enough? Too far?

Once again, it is Europe that is setting the pace here – unfortunately not Germany, which is always to the detriment of the importance of our domestic patents in recycling technology.

But at least Europe is moving within the framework of its strategy, as laid down in the Green Deal, the main pillar of which is the Circular Economy. And we can start with the politically highly discussed packaging waste, because it is a fast mover. But in terms of quantity, this has no real relevance. In Germany, we place 29 kg of packaging waste per inhabitant per year in the yellow recycling bag on our doorstep. The whole country is talking about that. But nobody talks about the houses we live in and the car outside our house, which as anthropogenic deposits have a real relevance for raw material supply and product design.



We welcome the great European commitment to more producer responsibility, more recycling, good product design, a minimum quantity of recycled raw materials, smart take-back solutions – from the separate collection of household recyclables to deposit systems – and the use of green public procurement. At the end of the waste management chain, where there is nothing left to recycle, pollutant-free disposal must take place through thermal treatment; untreated waste and waste with biogenic components will no longer be landfilled in Europe in the long run. This is also wise and correct in terms of climate protection.