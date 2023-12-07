Sensoneo designed a unique and ready-to-integrate IT system for DRS that can be adapted to any specific needs of different countries and is agnostic with any return vending machine. In the preliminary phase, Sensoneo provided a market-mapping tool that enabled the most efficient DRS implementation including digital data collection and analysis from all entities, registration of entities and their beverages into the system, and automated digital contracting.

Sensoneo’s full DRS system includes modules for every activity involved in the preparation, operation, and reporting. The main modules of the system are represented by the web portal for producers and retailers, the packaging register, the collection points register, the ERP (enterprise resource planning) system, the reporting system, the document management system, interfaces with other systems (RVM, counting and sorting centers), and mobile applications. All these modules are hosted on Microsoft Azure Cloud infrastructure which provides unlimited performance scaling opportunities and a high level of security protection. The modules reflect specific requirements and needs and completely fulfill each stakeholder's obligations. Martin Basila, CEO and Co-Founder of Sensoneo: “We are very proud to take an important part in building the world’s largest integrated Deposit Return System. We are thrilled to contribute to this groundbreaking initiative with our cutting-edge software tailored to customer’s unique demands. Sensoneo is committed to providing innovative solutions that align seamlessly with the intricate requirements of this monumental project, and we look forward to playing a pivotal role in the success of the Romanian Deposit Return System."

Sensoneo draws on its extensive experience with Deposit Return Schemes and is currently the only DRS integrator that operates in five European countries. In addition to Romania, Sensoneo's DRS IT solution serves as the central infrastructure for the entire DRS system in Slovakia, Malta, Ireland, and Hungary. Sensoneo implemented the Slovak DRS System in only 10 months, currently reaching 93% in recycling rates. According to Peter Knaz, the Head of Sensoneo’s DRS and Take-Back division: “We are happy another European country is on the path to implementing Deposit Return Scheme. I believe it is the right step for Romania to increase the recollection of clean material streams and decrease waste pollution. Our DRS IT solution is a perfect fit for large-scale deployment as it provides one stop shop platform for all stakeholders of the DRS system with a high level of waste management automation and financial streams.”