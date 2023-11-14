The WANGEN pumps and Franklin Miller's Taskmaster® crushers supplied by FlowExperts Oy represent the latest excellence in the field of sludge handling.

The installment of low maintenance WANGEN pumps, ensures safe and cost-effective treatment of plant sludge. The plant is carefully designed for energy efficiency and the plant is able to utilize the energy generated in the wastewater treatment process, as well as biogas for its own use. In addition, all heat generated by the production of electricity and the use of large machines is collected. The smooth running WANGEN pumps are very energy efficient and ensure that sewage sludge is optimally conveyed and dried.