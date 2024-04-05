According to you, what are the key elements the PPWR has to fulfill?

The main topics of the regulation are the recyclability of packaging, weight and volume reduction, reusable quotas, a mandatory recyclate content for plastics and a new type of participation in collection and recovery systems, known as ecomodulation, which is intended to put recyclable packaging in a better position than non-recyclable packaging. If the new regulation comes into force, many types of packaging as we know them today will no longer be permitted. It is therefore important that companies adapt to these changes at an early stage and push for more sustainable packaging solutions.

The EU wants to implement the PPWR before the election in June. But there is harsh criticism from various stakeholders. Plastic packaging producers criticize the exemption of paper and cardboard packaging, EuRIC the export regulations for recycled content and so on. How do you see those criticisms and how do you rate the regulatory proposals to date?

New regulations always arouse different opinions and interests. Ultimately, a compromise must be found. For this reason, work has been carried out over the past few months in the course of the revisions to adjust the legal text in such a way that the content works for everyone. According to current reports, the most recent changes made as part of the revisions are aimed in particular at reaching a compromise on the regulations regarding the recyclates that can be counted towards the minimum recyclate input quotas, which had recently led to disagreements with the European Commission. When implementing the regulation, it is fundamentally important that the EU Commission and national governments work closely with the industry to find solutions that take into account both the environmental objectives and the needs of the industry.

