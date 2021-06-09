"Plastic per se is not a problem, it is uncollected plastic waste that is", Indias Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said in a Statement on a virtual event. Plastic has been a useful 20th century innovation, however uncollected plastic waste has emerged as a serious threat to the environment.

“Considering the adverse impacts of littered single use plastic items on both terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems, Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi gave a clarion call to phase out single use plastics by 2022, and the government has taken effective measures to manage plastic waste” said Javadekar.

The Environment Minister emphasized that Government of India has already banned import of plastic waste in the country. The minister further recalled that, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for the first time brought out Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, for handling plastic waste in an environmentally sound manner.