Ian Morrish, who will be based at the company’s head office in Willerby, Hull, will take over the role from James Landau who moves to the position of Executive Chairman. Morrish will be responsible for the strategy, planning and management of the business which currently operates across Yorkshire, Lancashire, Lincolnshire and Cheshire.

Ian Morris has held senior positions at several waste management companies including Viridor and TW Composting and an extensive background in the waste industry with over 30 years’ experience and an in-depth knowledge of food and green waste composting, anaerobic digestion, waste to energy and landfill operations.

Originally from Exeter, Morrish has a first-class honours degree and is a former Chair of the Renewable Energy Association’s Landfill Gas Group.