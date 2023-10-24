Landfill managers are committed to preventing leachate from spreading beyond the site to safeguard public health and the environment. Slowing or halting the growth of plumes allows landfill managers to assess natural attenuation and other remedial alternatives. Emerging sustainable technologies for remediating soil and groundwater contaminated by landfills include permeable reactive barriers, electrokinetic methods, microbial action and injecting solubilising agents or air bubbles (Ye et al., 2019).

In the event of a breach being documented, low-discharge wells powered with solar energy may be useful for slowing or stopping plume growth. Extracted groundwater can be treated above ground and reinjected into the subsurface. Liner perforations in landfills have the potential to generate slim contaminant plumes that can be retrieved using low-discharge wells. Furthermore, it may be feasible to transform passive detection wells, which are mandatory at landfill sites, into low-discharge pumping wells to stem a contaminant plume. This article provides an outline and assessment of a plan that transforms detection wells into pumping wells, to counteract the spread of small-scale contaminant plumes from an imaginary lined landfill.

A diagrammatic method (Hudak, 1998) was utilised to develop an inactive monitoring system for a notional landfill (Figure 1). Flow pipes with even width were superimposed onto the landfill's area. The central axis of flow pipes contained monitoring wells, situated 10 m down the slope of the landfill. The central axis of flow pipes contained monitoring wells, situated 10 m down the slope of the landfill. A mass transport model (Zheng and Wang, 1999) was utilised to determine the optimal width of flow tubes, i.e. the minimum number of wells necessary to detect a contaminant plume originating from any given point source within the landfill.

The finite-difference model was constructed with one layer, 570 columns (trending north-south), 340 rows (trending east-west) and a total of 193,800 cells. The nodes located at cell centres were spaced 0.50 metres apart along both columns and rows. The hydraulic head registered 5.000 m and 2.155 m in the western and eastern extremities, respectively. The measurements were taken from a datum at the model's base. No fluid progressed through the northern or southern boundaries. The hydraulic gradient towards the east had an average of 0.01.

Other variables, which represent an alluvial aquifer (API, 1989), included a hydraulic conductivity of 1.0 m per day, effective porosity of 0.25, longitudinal dispersivity of 1.0 m, transverse dispersivity of 0.1 m, and effective molecular diffusion coefficient of 0.00001 m2 per day. During mass transport simulations, point sources contained a concentration of 100 mg/L, while plume boundaries held a concentration of 1.0 mg/L. The flow simulations employed a preconditioned conjugate gradient solver and the mass transport simulations utilized a generalized conjugate gradient solver. The mass balance errors for both were less than 0.03%.

Following the establishment of an initial detection network, the model generated contaminant plumes emerging from five random point sources (one at a time) within the landfill's footprint. The plume's geometry was examined through the model output at the initial detection time and the moment it first made contact with the site boundary.

Throughout subsequent remediation trials, the source remained active. Upon the initial detection of a contaminant plume at a well site, it was repurposed as an extraction well, while the furthest cross-gradient wells were repurposed as injection wells. Each injection well pumped at half the rate of the extraction well, but in the opposite direction. Multiple simulations were conducted with different pumping rates to determine the minimum required to stabilize the plume onsite. Stability is characterized by the leading tip of the plume ceasing to advance while the source and pumping wells continue to operate. The model output also identified the plume geometry at stability and the time required to achieve stability.