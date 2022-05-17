In order to increase composting infrastructure in the US, Franciosi sees various hurdles to overcome:



inconsistent permitting regulations from state to state

lack of industry data and tracking

lack of investment opportunities on the state and federal levels

lack of consumer education and outreach about the benefits of composting and compost use.

One big problem in composting facilities is the contamination of the waste stream. It is complicated and cost intensive to remove non-compostable material. Apart from educating people and raising awareness, he sees the number one issue as the labelling and identification of compostable products. “There is a need to standardise on a national level an easy way to label and identify these products in the food scrap steam. This can be accomplished by colour and coding – on the products and on the bins – and should be regulated by states,” asserts Frank Franciosi. Furthermore, lookalike products that are not certified as compostable need to be heavily penalised. Compost manufacturers should be compensated for processing these products and all of these products need to be food scrap related, according to Franciosi. “In other words, compostable products should help divert food scrap to composting facilities. These products should also be field tested in the facilities that are considering accepting them as feedstocks to ensure that they will break down.”

Composting is of course more popular in agricultural and suburban areas where there is a big market, as David Biderman, CEO of the Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA), explains: “Composting is a nice thing for the planet but unless you can make money out of it, it doesn’t make economic sense.”

AD in the US

Even though composting is a more accepted practice in the US – almost all states have permitting regulations for composting – anaerobic digestion plants are gaining ground. “The biogas industry has been growing faster than it ever has in the US,” says Patrick Serfass, Executive Director of the American Biogas Council. “Overall, the industry grew by about 5% last year. We saw the biggest growth in renewable gas (RNG) facilities. Nine out of ten new projects are developed as RNG projects. That sector grew by 46%.” The number of operational projects also grew by 46% according to Serfass, while the number of those in construction grew by 42%. “So we are experiencing not just an increase but also an acceleration of growth in the biogas sector.”

Even though there is growth nearly everywhere because, well, there is organic waste nearly everywhere, there seemed to be a little more in the western half of the US last year. Right now, manure-based projects are the most popular, followed by food waste and wastewater sludge, in terms of interest from the project developers.



As the industry grows, so does the American Biogas Council. “There are companies applying basically every day,” says Serfass. “A lot of companies are interested in entering the market because there is a huge opportunity. We have a lot of organic waste and not a lot of it is getting recycled.” There might be some consolidation in the future but right now the industry is just growing.