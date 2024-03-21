On this momentous occasion, the special presence of Mr. Ajay Shah, the President of Reliance Industries Limited, and Mr. Vishnu Bhimrajka, the chairman & chief convenor of India Rubber Expo 2024, along with a consortium of our prestigious clients, inaugurated the SR-200 HD, marking a significant milestone in recycling technology. Led by Ravi Rathi from Rathi Rubber India Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Chetan Joshi from Tyre Collection Australia, Mr. Rajan Subramanian from Vinora Industries, Mr. Paras Barasara from Valencia Rubber Tech LLP, Harsh Gandhi from GRP Ltd, Mr. Amritpal Popli from Dashmesh Rubber Industries Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Suresh from Unity EcoGreen, Mr. Bipin Kumar Agrawal from Earthman Rubber Industries Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Anil Rathi from Oyster Industries Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Manish Agrawal from Earthmet Resources Private Limited, and Mr. Clive Finkelstein from RPM Automotive Group Limited, the unveiling showcased the innovation and collaboration driving the industry forward.

FORNNAX has always been aggressive about constant innovation and new product development. Based on growing customer demand for high-capacity pre-shredders from Fornnax, the SR-200 HD, the new HD model of the SR series that replaces the standard SR200 model, was developed. The Primary Shredder SR-200 HD is more powerful and has the highest input capacity model in the SR series of machines.