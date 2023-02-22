However, there have been major reservations about the recycling potential of composites, such as the fibre-reinforced thermoplastics used in structurally relevant lightweight components. In particular, existing mechanical recycling processes are unable to successfully separate the composites. It is still uncertain whether the shredded material can be used directly as a recyclate or whether the composite material needs to be completely dissolved.



As a manufacturer of shredding technology, Vecoplan is contributing its many years of expertise with the aim of processing the material in such a way that it can be fed directly into downstream processes.

The Gabriela consortium project is investigating the recyclability of Pentatonic high-voltage battery housings from automotive supplier Kautex Textron. Recycling rates of up to 100% will be evaluated. APK AG's new adaptive recycling technology Newcycling®, which enables the production of high-quality recyclates, will be one of the technologies used in the project. The project will examine the entire life cycle of a fibre-reinforced plastic battery case, from material production, through initial manufacturing, ageing in use, recycling and reuse in the same component. To maximise the potential of the new recycling routes, industrial partners representing all stages of the production process and three German universities are participating in the project. For APK AG, the focus is on applying its Newcycling® solvent-based recycling technology to fibre-reinforced thermoplastics and optimising the regranulate for reuse in battery housings. The collaboration with the research network "Platform FOREL" will enable the participating researchers to network across industries, facilitating the development of recycling options that are both scientifically and economically optimal.