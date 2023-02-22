Plastic Recycling : The Gabriela Project: Resource-efficient, recyclable, lightweight battery housing
The project’s name is derived from its German title: “Ganzheitliche Bearbeitung von Kunststoffrecyclingpfaden für ressourceneffiziente und kreislauffähige Leichtbau-Batteriegehäuse” (Holistic Processing of Plastic Recycling Paths for Resource-Efficient and Recyclable Lightweight Battery Housing).
The driving force behind the project is the EU's Green Deal, which aims to achieve climate neutrality by 2050. A key contribution to the implementation of the EU strategy is the recycling of plastics, including a push for the use of high levels of recycled plastics in new products. Functionally integrated lightweight construction with a significant proportion of polymer-based materials is already playing a key role in reducing CO2 in the mobility sector. Incorporating recyclates into lightweight structures can significantly increase this reduction potential by reducing the use of primary raw materials and associated emissions.
Vecoplan involved in Gabriela recycling project
However, there have been major reservations about the recycling potential of composites, such as the fibre-reinforced thermoplastics used in structurally relevant lightweight components. In particular, existing mechanical recycling processes are unable to successfully separate the composites. It is still uncertain whether the shredded material can be used directly as a recyclate or whether the composite material needs to be completely dissolved.
As a manufacturer of shredding technology, Vecoplan is contributing its many years of expertise with the aim of processing the material in such a way that it can be fed directly into downstream processes.
The Gabriela consortium project is investigating the recyclability of Pentatonic high-voltage battery housings from automotive supplier Kautex Textron. Recycling rates of up to 100% will be evaluated. APK AG's new adaptive recycling technology Newcycling®, which enables the production of high-quality recyclates, will be one of the technologies used in the project. The project will examine the entire life cycle of a fibre-reinforced plastic battery case, from material production, through initial manufacturing, ageing in use, recycling and reuse in the same component. To maximise the potential of the new recycling routes, industrial partners representing all stages of the production process and three German universities are participating in the project. For APK AG, the focus is on applying its Newcycling® solvent-based recycling technology to fibre-reinforced thermoplastics and optimising the regranulate for reuse in battery housings. The collaboration with the research network "Platform FOREL" will enable the participating researchers to network across industries, facilitating the development of recycling options that are both scientifically and economically optimal.
The Gabriela research and development project is funded by the German Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection (BMWK) as part of the Lightweight Construction Technology Transfer Programme (TTP LB) and supervised by the Jülich Project Management Organisation (PTJ). Responsibility for the content of this release lies with the author.
Project start: 1 July 2022
Duration: 3 years
Project partners:
Alliance partner: APK AG (consortium leader)
Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG
iPoint-systems GmbH (formerly Ifu Institut für Umweltinformatik Hamburg GmbH)
TU BA Freiberg / Institute of Mineral Processing Machines and Recycling Systems Technology (IART)
TU Dresden / Institute of Lightweight Engineering and Polymer Technology (ILK)
TU Braunschweig / Institute of Machine Tools and Production Technology (IWF)