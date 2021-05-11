Cox Enterprises invests in Nexus fuels

Nexus converts waste plastics, formerly bound for landfills and oceans, back into their original components so they can be used to create new materials. Nexus’ recycling process can convert waste plastics into virgin plastic precursors and resins that partners like Shell and Chevron Phillips, can use to develop entirely new products.

Recent reports by the American Chemistry Council, Plastics News, McKinsey & Company, Inc., and others highlight the urgency of addressing environmental challenges posed by the growth in plastics waste. Nexus proves that plastics can be converted into new products like furniture, home appliances and medical equipment.

Nexus has already sold more than 250,000 gallons of fuel and raw material, diverting more than 1,000 tons of waste plastics from landfills.

“We appreciate Cox’s dedication to improving the environment and their support of Nexus to convert waste plastics into new, environmentally-friendly products,” said Nexus CEO Jeff Gold.

“With Cox’s full support, Nexus has created an end-to-end business, poised to grow globally,” said Nexus President and Co-Founder Eric Hartz. “This circular solution means all plastics currently above ground are all that’s ever needed.”

Since 2007, Cox Enterprises has invested nearly one billion dollar in cleantech companies and solutions that are as diverse as they are innovative. These investments range from sustainable agriculture and energy services to waste conversion technologies, and include companies like Rivian, BrightFarms, Anuvia Plant Nutrients and Growers Edge, among others.

In addition to these investments, Cox Enterprises recently accelerated its goal to be carbon and water neutral from 2044 to 2034 as part of the company’s national sustainability program, Cox Conserves.