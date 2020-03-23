New Dates for Plastics Production & Recycling Industry Expos in Essen

AMI’s four focused plastics industry exhibitions, which were scheduled to take place at Messe Essen in Germany on 3-4 June, have now been postponed to 7-8 October 2020.

Uncertainty created by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) led to the decision to delay the Compounding World Expo, Plastics Recycling World Expo, Plastics Extrusion World Expo and Polymer Testing World Expo.

“We have been reviewing the fast-changing situation daily, and we have been consulting with exhibitors, Messe Essen, local government and health authorities,” commented Rita Andrews, head of exhibitions at AMI.

“Our primary concerns are for the health and safety of all attendees at our events, and delivering the very best audience for our exhibitors. With these factors in mind, we have taken the decision to postpone the expos to 7-8 October,” she added.

The shows will remain in the same two halls at Messe Essen, retaining the same floorplans with five free-to-attend conference theatres. The aim is to retain the existing conference programmes, augmented with additional speakers over the coming months.

Andy Beevers, events director at the company said: “We felt it was important to make and announce this decision now, in order to end the current uncertainty and to allow exhibitors, speakers and attendees to plan effectively for the new dates."

Exhibitor numbers for the 2020 shows are up by over 80% compared to AMI’s launch event in 2018. More than 1500 people have already registered to attend the 2020 expos and their bookings will transfer automatically to the new dates.

