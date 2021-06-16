Switch To 100% rPET Containers for the Soft Fruit Season

Waddington Europe, a division of Novolex, has joined forces with its long-standing packaging distribution partner Produce Packaging to introduce containers made with 100% recycled material that are also 100% recyclable after use.

Produce Packaging's new containers will be made with Waddington Europe's Eco Blend 100 material that consists entirely of a combination of post-consumer (PCR) and post-industrial (PIR) recycled PET (rPET). The new containers will be available to all Produce Packaging customers including growers, packers and importers that supply major retail outlets. The switch to Eco Blend 100 reflects the decision by Produce Packaging to focus increasingly on packaging that is environmentally sustainable.



“Produce Packaging prides itself on the service and comprehensive range of products we offer our customers. Our plastic fruit containers already contain a minimum of 80% recycled content, but we are very keen to make the switch to 100% rPET as we believe it is the most viable, future-proof option for our customers," explained Mark Tierney, Managing Director of Produce Packaging. "Our hope is that taking the lead in expanding the use of packaging made completely out of recycled content for consumers will help drive demand for recycled content, which in turn will encourage more local authorities to invest in their recycling regimes and infrastructure.”

The use of packaging made with recycled material that can be fully recycled after use is an important packaging choice that growers and food packers can make to reduce the impact that packaging waste can have on the environment. The use of recycled content and designing for recycling enables plastic packaging to remain one of the most durable, lightweight and cost-effective ways to ensure safe transportation, shelf life, presentation and protection of soft fruit while reducing the risk of food waste.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with Produce Packaging to enable their transition to our full Eco Blend 100 range of soft fruit containers," explained Eduardo Gomes, Managing Director of Waddington Europe. "A plastic tax effective in April 2022 is being put in place to accelerate plastic recycling efforts but it only requires a minimum of 30% recycled content in packaging products. It really is true testament to Mark and his team’s environmental commitment to start the process of switching to full 100% rPET well ahead of this date.”