Toyota Partnership for Waste Gasification Distributed Hydrogen Firm PowerHouse Energy

UK based waste to distributed hydrogen firm, PowerHouse Energy Group plc, is has received a formal invitation from Toyota Tsusho Corporation of Japan to engage in advanced commercial discussions regarding its DMG® (Distributed Modular Gasification) technology.

The invitation has been made subsequent to a review of the DMG technology by Toyota Tsusho’s Chemical Business Development Division and subsequent to PowerHouse Energy having achieved its recent “Statement of Feasibility” by DNV-GL, a provider of technical assurance world-wide.

Powerhouse explained that, Asia in general, and Japan in particular, is an extremely attractive market for it with indicative gate fees for unrecyclable plastics at circa £200 per tonne and private wire electrical prices around £100 per MW/h.

Toyota Tsusho’s own review covered PowerHouse Energy’s Basic Engineering Package, early adopter application engineering and the DNV technical qualification process.

Discussions with Toyota Tsusho, the Toyata Group’s sole trading company, have been led by our UK Project Development Team, Waste2Tricity Ltd with support from PowerHouse Energy’s technical team.

It is expected that the next level of work for Toyota Tsusho by PowerHouse Energy will include further technical and commercial application engineering for the Toyota Tsusho/W2T Project teams to secure regional early adopters to enhance the project pipeline in a variety of geographies.

"We have been reviewing Power House Energy's DMG technology over the last few months and take great interest in it. We are excited and are looking forward to a potential partnership in Japan and possibly worldwide,” commented Mr. Takashi Torigoe, General Manager, Chemical Business Development.

Keith Allaun, CEO of PowerHouse added:“I’m extremely enthusiastic about this opportunity for PowerHouse Energy to enter advanced commercial discussions with Toyota in relation to exploiting our DMG process in Japan in particular along with other Asian territories, which we consider offer significant potential for the uptake of our technology.

“Toyota is taking a leading role globally in the use of hydrogen in transport and appears to recognise the potential that our distributed DMG® technology process has to deliver, with its small foot-print and its efficiency, road-quality hydrogen at a commercially competitive price as and when it’s needed.”

