The choice of a recycling system is a strategic decision that can determine the success of a company. It is a significant investment, which must ensure efficiency, productivity and sustainability in the long run. Therefore, the process can be complex and cannot be left to chance: precise evaluations of technical, logistical and economic aspects are required.

At Panizzolo Recycling Systems we are familiar with this complexity. Since 1946, our experience gained first as tradesmen and then as system designers has allowed us to get to know the dynamics of the industry and experience first-hand the challenges that companies face on a daily basis. A key moment in our journey was the development of the Piove di Sacco system in the 1980s and 1990s. Equipped with 250 kW hammer mills, this system was a real revolution for us: thanks to low energy consumption and high productivity, we were one of the first in Italy to prove that high performance and optimised consumption can coexist.

Since then, our pragmatic and innovative approach has evolved without pause, leading us in the 2000s to the marketing of complete scrap processing systems internationally. Today, our offer is comprehensive, with flexible solutions capable of adapting to an ever-changing industry. It is this know-how, gained in the field, that has taught us which four factors are essential to consider when choosing a recycling system.