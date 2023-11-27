The ADuro P-3000F shredder is part of the ADuro shredder product line launched by ANDRITZ in 2020 and has a new rotor design that was specially developed for high capacities and materials that are difficult to shred. The rotor knives are arranged in a special, triple-row V shape for single-stage shredding – as derived from a pre-shredding configuration that proved to be particularly robust. The development work took only six months, during which the ANDRITZ Recycling engineers were able to put all their knowhow to the test, incorporating the results of trials and also using numerical simulations. Energie AG Südtirol is part of Energie AG Oberösterreich and hence one of 28 locations in Austria and South Tyrol specialized in collecting, transporting, processing, recycling, and disposing of various types of waste for private customers, companies and local authorities.



“Collaboration with ANDRITZ Recycling was exemplary. We were able to run tests at another company where an ANDRITZ shredder is operating before the project had even started,” Glawischnig recalls. And several tons of input material were delivered there especially for this purpose. The experience gained during the tests then contributed towards development of the new ADuro P-3000F shredder. “ANDRITZ involved us at all times and proved to be a good partner,” the plant manager underlines. “The task of dealing with the input material, particularly the nonwoven material, and the high throughput at a particle size of less than 40 millimeters for a single-stage solution was a challenge that we really wanted to tackle,” Thomas Gemeiner, Director of Global Product Management and After Sales at ANDRITZ Recycling, proudly adds.