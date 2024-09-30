The event dedicated to accelerating the biotransition, by revisiting www.bio360expo.com.

As an event, Bio360 continues to cement its position as the international meeting hub for those engaged in making the Biotransition a reality and pushes beyond the “single discipline” approach to actively exploring and highlighting the opportunities for sectoral cross-over between bioenergy in its solid, liquid and gaseous forms, CCU and CCS, biochar and the inter-related possibilities of biobased materials. Inherent to this outlook is the achievement of a truly circular economy whereby previously termed “waste” or by-products from one process cascade on to becoming a valuable resource for another. Many examples of this are in evidence on the stands or in the conferences: CO₂ from biogas upgrading for injection into recycled concrete or for microalgae growth, “waste” effluents for hydrothermal gasification (providing biomethane and also valuable phosphorous for agriculture) or for biohydrogen production or biochar production, biomass for displacing fossil fuels for industry, non-recyclable wastes for gasification and production of advanced liquid fuels, to name but a few.

