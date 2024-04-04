Bunting’s Technical Sales Engineer, Tom Higginbottom, visited site to review the installation. The challenging application led to the selection of two ElectroMax-Plus Overband Magnets.



The ElectroMax and ElectroMax-Plus range of electromagnetic overband magnets is up to 185% stronger than equivalent permanent overband magnets and 25% lighter. The lightweight but powerful design is ideally suited for applications where space is limited or when extra separation power is required.

The two ElectroMax-Plus Overband Magnets operate with a self-cleaning belt, which rotates around the magnet to transfer and automatically discharge the ferrous metal that has been attracted up and onto the face of the electromagnet. The ElectroMax-Plus uses a simple frame with the cleaning belt driven and guided by two pulleys instead of four (as used for larger standard Electro Overband Magnets). This significantly reduces the overall weight and size. In addition, unlike other designs of Electro Overband and Suspension Magnets, the coil of the ElectroMax-Plus Overband Magnet is cooled by air, eliminating the need for any conservator tanks.