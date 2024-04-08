As the sole company worldwide, Sensoneo successfully implemented software for Deposit Return Schemes (DRS) in more than five countries achieving a recycling performance exceeding 90%. Additionally, Sensoneo has designed tools to automate factory waste collection, enabling its customers to improve the waste diversion rate and circularity of the location. As a result, customers can achieve a real-time overview and 97% accuracy in actual waste production. Meet Sensoneo in a spacious 56 square meters stand, at Hall A5 Stand 315. At IFAT 2024, they will present their suite of solutions designed to transform waste management into a smarter, more efficient, and environmentally friendly practice. The focus will be on leveraging technology to make waste management more data-driven, allowing better decision-making and optimization of resources. The deployment of smart sensors by Sensoneo contributes to the largest smart waste installation worldwide, encompassing an impressive 11,100 sensors in Madrid. Notably, Sensoneo holds the distinction of being the pioneering company to implement a narrowband IoT solution in the United States.



Don’t miss the speaking slot with the CEO and Co-Founder Martin Basila of Sensoneo on the Green Stage in Hall C4, on Day 2, 12:30-12:50, where he’ll share insights, innovations, and trends in waste management. This is a fantastic opportunity to hear from one of the leading experts in the data-driven waste management industry and learn about the latest developments and sustainable practices.



In addition to the exhibit, Sensoneo organizes a workshop on Deposit Return Schemes (DRS), offering a deep dive into how these systems can be implemented and optimized for efficiency and environmental impact. This workshop on Wednesday, Day 3, 09:00-13:00, in conference room A61 in Hall A6 is a must-attend for anyone interested in the topic of the Deposit Return Scheme and advancing recycling and sustainability efforts.