The client chose Machinex based on their unique MRF design solution, which allowed for close interaction and a partnership-like relationship. This approach ensured that Machinex fully understood the client’s needs, resulting in the design and delivery of a customized facility. Moreover, Machinex demonstrated that their cutting-edge technology and equipment quality would allow more flexibility, the ability to plan ahead for change in legislation or economic drivers as well as changes in consumer habits. The MRF design had to align in order to provide a lower total cost of ownership over the 20 years+ lifespan of the facility.