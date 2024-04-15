The new BACKHUS CON generation is not the only innovation in the field of biological waste treatment: "As the Eggersmann Group, we ourselves operate various biogas and compost plants and are constantly looking for ways to optimise our own processes," explains Rolf Liebeneiner, Sales Manager for Biological Treatment at Eggersmann Anlagenbau "In order to convert the KOMPOTEC composting facility of our Eggersmann Group in Nieheim into a maximally efficient waste-to-energy plant, we have developed our own continuous dry fermentation process. Our process is characterised by a very high biogas yield and extensive automation. We offer it via BEKON." In recent years, the Eggersmann plant engineering branch has realised a whole series of waste treatment plants with continuous fermentation in cooperation with other suppliers. Through BEKON, Eggersmann has so far offered a particularly robust dry fermentation process in batch operation. The process is even suitable for household waste. From now on, Eggersmann is the only supplier on the market, which offers both batch and continuous fermentation as well as plant engineering as general contractor. According to Liebeneiner, the decisive factor for the choice of the treatment method is always the best possible integration into the overall process. "We have an almost unique market position – particularly in biological waste treatment. From the shredder, the digestate mixer, automatic tunnel feeding, composting in windrows as well as lanes or tunnels to compost fine processing, we cover the entire process chain. We often even have several solutions. We can therefore advise in every respect and always design exactly what the customer really needs," he continues.



In this context, Eggersmann has also expanded its range for the processing of biomass. Specifically, the product range of BRT HARTNER has been expanded by a new shredder. This powerful single shaft shredder is specially designed for processing biowaste. "We are aware of an increasing demand for the stationary shredding of biomass – especially in connection with subsequent fermentation," says Andre Berlage as Managing Director of BRT HARTNER, explaining the decision in favour of the new shredder in the range. The machine is also used in Nieheim: "For continuous fermentation, the material is rotated into the fermenter via a plug screw. It has to be pre-shredded accordingly. Drawing on the experience of our colleagues from the Eggersmann GmbH, we have therefore developed this robust single-shaft shredder. With its finely segmented working area and 40 tools, it shreds flexible branches just as well as small citrus fruits," describes Berlage the capabilities of the new machine. A special feature is the longer than average rotor shaft of 3.5 metres, which is the company's response to the trend towards ever wider wheel loader shovels. Regardless of the actual width, this ensures quick and easy loading. In addition, the shredder has a 200kW electric drive for a throughput of over 70 tonnes per hour.