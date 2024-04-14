Increased productivity: the automatic transmission ensures faster rotation at the same torque, significantly enhancing productivity over traditional hydraulic systems.



Compact design: this plug-and-play system is ideal for integration into new machines or as an upgrade for existing installations, eliminating the need for bulky hydraulic control units and oil piping circuits.



Noise reduction: the system ensures a quieter work environment, thanks to significantly lower acoustic emissions compared to hydraulic drives.



Simplified maintenance: leads to a drastic reduction in both regular and extraordinary maintenance costs, thanks to the elimination of filters, control oil, valves, pumps, and hydraulic motors.



The 50 HP and 150 HP versions, named K60M and K150M respectively, represent the pinnacle of technical evolution in terms of motion transmission, with the automatic transmission as a distinguishing feature.