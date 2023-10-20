Soon, it will be possible to process various waste fractions into raw materials for the circular economy in an even more environmentally friendly way. Tana’s newest mobile shredder, the TANA Shark 440ET, shreds waste completely electrically. “Electrification makes it possible to reduce local emissions from waste processing to a minimum. This supports the goals of our customers working at the heart of the circular economy and makes the pre-processing of recycled raw materials and recycled materials even cleaner,” says Eetu Tuovinen, Product Manager for TANA shredders.



The TANA Shark 440ET is ideally suited for high-volume production facilities, where industrial-grade 1000-amp and 400/480-volt three-phase electrical connections are available. “Electrification makes the shredder’s operating costs more affordable than before thanks to longer service intervals. Compared to diesel models, the service interval is twice as long, meaning that every other service is omitted. The spare parts used in maintenance are also cheaper, because electric motors are practically maintenance-free, whereas diesel engines require regular oil and filter changes, for example,” Tuovinen describes.