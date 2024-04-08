The TANA Shark 440ET mobile shredder is the first model on the market to combine mobility and electric shredding. “Both models can shred the same materials with the same power, so the choice between the two electric shredders is simply down to the customer’s individual needs.”



Both shredders are based on the TANA Shark product family, which was launched in the early 2000s and whose durability and versability have achieved almost iconic status among the customer base. The new electric shredders were designed according to customer wishes.



In both models, an electric drivetrain powers the shredding. The mobile TANA Shark 440ET includes a small diesel engine that enables the shredder to driven independently from one processing area to another at the production plant. “Many of our customers process many different waste fractions throughout the yard, in which case it is important to have a mobile shredder. With its auxiliary diesel engine, this is easy.”