Sensoneo's smart waste monitoring solution is being installed in Madrid these days, marking a significant milestone as the largest smart waste installation in Europe. Over 11,000 sensors are being integrated into various waste bins, such as light packaging, textile, glass, organic, and general waste. These sensors transmit vital data to the Smart Waste Management Software System, not only to keep an overview of waste levels and streamline waste management but also to contribute to enhanced route planning for maximum efficiency. This initiative highlights the city's commitment to embracing advanced technology for a cleaner environment and better service for citizens.

The intelligent waste solution is being implemented in collaboration with Sensoneo’s local partner, Candam, and with global IoT provider 1NCE. This initiative is a key component of the waste collection serviceagreement for Madrid, involving Valoriza, Acciona, and OHL Ingesan.