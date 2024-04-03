Innovative technology is at the heart of UNTHA's shredders. And with their continuous further development – based on new findings, further tests and the experience of existing customers – UNTHA also ensures lasting customer satisfaction. The company will be showcasing a new generation of the internationally acclaimed 4-shaft shredders – the UNTHA RS model series. These shredders have been helping to recycle waste materials economically and ecologically for more than 50 years. But keen to uphold its ‘pioneer’ status when it comes to 4-shaft shredding technology, UNTHA’s R&D team has continued to develop new performance features that promise more uptime, operational ease, even simpler maintenance, and greater robustness.

Another special feature at the UNTHA stand will be the latest version of the digital customer portal MyUNTHA, which includes GENIUS – UNTHA’s assistance system. Already a popular software product, the newest iteration of this digital tool will deliver more proactive maintenance, machine optimisation and ease of aftercare benefits, for customers around the world.