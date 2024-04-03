Paid Engagement

IFAT 2024 − Experience UNTHA live : Exciting insights ahead: product innovations, live demos and expert talks

Apr 3, 2024
Reading time: about 2 minutes
UNTHA, the Austrian premium manufacturer of industrial shredding solutions, is known for its reliable and efficient technology and its continued approach to innovation. The internationally known and valued company will be presenting a wide range of engineering advancements at IFAT and will be providing exclusive insights into the world of industrial shredding. UNTHA will be showcasing a new generation of 4-shaft shredders and presenting its customer portal at its stand. An UNTHA XR3000RC mobil-e will be in operation in the VDMA outdoor area. Prospects will also have the opportunity to visit exclusive UNTHA live demonstrations at a nearby UNTHA customer.
IFAT - erstaunte Frau mit. Sonnenbrille und Popcorn
© UNTHA shredding technology GmbH)

“Our shredders and their technology, the variety of their applications and their performance are an experience in themselves. At IFAT, we want to bring all these special features to life for our visitors. You can see for yourself what UNTHA shredders are capable of in the VDMA outdoor area and during the live demonstrations at an operational site – Schenker Industrie- und Städtereinigungs GmbH. Our experts are already looking forward to a personal exchange with interested parties and will be happy to answer any questions on shredding topics and to provide individual advice“, says Peter Streinik, Head of Global Sales and Business Development at UNTHA shredding technology.

UNTHA Team auf der IFAT
The UNTHA team awaits visitors with a variety of innovations and exciting insights – Hall B6 | Stand: 127/226 and on the VDMA outdoor exhibition area - © UNTHA shredding technology GmbH)

New products

Innovative technology is at the heart of UNTHA's shredders. And with their continuous further development – based on new findings, further tests and the experience of existing customers – UNTHA also ensures lasting customer satisfaction. The company will be showcasing a new generation of the internationally acclaimed 4-shaft shredders – the UNTHA RS model series. These shredders have been helping to recycle waste materials economically and ecologically for more than 50 years. But keen to uphold its ‘pioneer’ status when it comes to 4-shaft shredding technology, UNTHA’s R&D team has continued to develop new performance features that promise more uptime, operational ease, even simpler maintenance, and greater robustness.
Another special feature at the UNTHA stand will be the latest version of the digital customer portal MyUNTHA, which includes GENIUS – UNTHA’s assistance system. Already a popular software product, the newest iteration of this digital tool will deliver more proactive maintenance, machine optimisation and ease of aftercare benefits, for customers around the world.

UNTHA’s live demonstrations

And because ‘seeing is believing’, UNTHA’s industry experts will be inviting visitors to sit back and witness what the firm’s shredders can really do, with a series of live demonstration opportunities throughout the week.
A high performance UNTHA XR3000RC mobil-e will be in daily operation in the VDMA outdoor area, shredding waste wood for biomass. VIPs will also have the opportunity to explore ‘behind the scenes’ at an operational site – Schenker Industrie- und Städtereinigungs GmbH. There, UNTHA will demonstrate a number of different shredders tackling a range of bulky and difficult materials that other IFAT attendees won’t see elsewhere. This exclusive site visit – including free return shuttle transfer – also provides guests with the chance to talk to UNTHA colleagues from around the world, to discuss their own project requirements. Places are limited, so pre-registration is essential via untha.com/en/ifat.

UNTHA Vorführung IFAT
An XR3000RC mobil-e will be shredding waste wood at the VDMA outdoor area Stand: 908/1 - © UNTHA shredding technology GmbH)

Trade fair facts

Post Date
Apr 3, 2024
Last Update
Apr 3, 2024