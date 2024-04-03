IFAT 2024 − Experience UNTHA live : Exciting insights ahead: product innovations, live demos and expert talks
“Our shredders and their technology, the variety of their applications and their performance are an experience in themselves. At IFAT, we want to bring all these special features to life for our visitors. You can see for yourself what UNTHA shredders are capable of in the VDMA outdoor area and during the live demonstrations at an operational site – Schenker Industrie- und Städtereinigungs GmbH. Our experts are already looking forward to a personal exchange with interested parties and will be happy to answer any questions on shredding topics and to provide individual advice“, says Peter Streinik, Head of Global Sales and Business Development at UNTHA shredding technology.
New products
Innovative technology is at the heart of UNTHA's shredders. And with their continuous further development – based on new findings, further tests and the experience of existing customers – UNTHA also ensures lasting customer satisfaction. The company will be showcasing a new generation of the internationally acclaimed 4-shaft shredders – the UNTHA RS model series. These shredders have been helping to recycle waste materials economically and ecologically for more than 50 years. But keen to uphold its ‘pioneer’ status when it comes to 4-shaft shredding technology, UNTHA’s R&D team has continued to develop new performance features that promise more uptime, operational ease, even simpler maintenance, and greater robustness.
Another special feature at the UNTHA stand will be the latest version of the digital customer portal MyUNTHA, which includes GENIUS – UNTHA’s assistance system. Already a popular software product, the newest iteration of this digital tool will deliver more proactive maintenance, machine optimisation and ease of aftercare benefits, for customers around the world.
UNTHA’s live demonstrations
And because ‘seeing is believing’, UNTHA’s industry experts will be inviting visitors to sit back and witness what the firm’s shredders can really do, with a series of live demonstration opportunities throughout the week.
A high performance UNTHA XR3000RC mobil-e will be in daily operation in the VDMA outdoor area, shredding waste wood for biomass. VIPs will also have the opportunity to explore ‘behind the scenes’ at an operational site – Schenker Industrie- und Städtereinigungs GmbH. There, UNTHA will demonstrate a number of different shredders tackling a range of bulky and difficult materials that other IFAT attendees won’t see elsewhere. This exclusive site visit – including free return shuttle transfer – also provides guests with the chance to talk to UNTHA colleagues from around the world, to discuss their own project requirements. Places are limited, so pre-registration is essential via untha.com/en/ifat.
Trade fair facts
- Munich trade fair: May 13–17, 2024
- Hall: B6 | Stand: 127/226
- VDMA outdoor area: FS | Stand: 908/1
