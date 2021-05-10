The project, with a total value of some 500 million euro, consists of Posiva building and furnishing all the facilities required for final disposal activities, excavating five final disposal tunnels and starting final disposal in one of them. Starting actual final disposal activities requires an operating licence for the facility from the government.

Used nuclear fuel will be placed in the bedrock, at a depth of about 450 metres. The disposal system consists of a tightly sealed iron-copper canister, a bentonite buffer enclosing the canister, a tunnel backfilling material made of swellable clay, the seal structures of the tunnels and premises, and the enclosing rock.

The first five tunnels to be excavated during the next 18 months mark the beginning of an extensive building effort, Posiva said. It is estimated that 100 deposition tunnels will be excavated during the 100-year operational period of the final disposal facility, and will have a total length of about 35 kilometres. The maximum length of each tunnel will be 350m. The tunnels will be about 4.5m high and about 3.5m wide.

It is estimated that 100 deposition tunnels will be excavated during the 100-year operational period of the final disposal facility, and will have a total length of about 35 kilometres. The maximum length of each tunnel will be 350m. The tunnels will be about 4.5m high and about 3.5m wide.

The excavation of the first five tunnels is part of Posiva's EKA project that covers all the final disposal facilities needed, including both their construction and equipment, as well as the start of the final disposal operation in the first deposition tunnel.

The company said the start of the excavation was a "significant milestone" for Posiva, as it came after years of development activities on research and methodology for rock construction. It noted that Finland's Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (STUK) verified before the excavation began that the pre-conditions specified for starting the work had been fulfilled.

"The years of research and development of rock construction that have produced procedures for the construction of a nuclear facility suited to the Finnish bedrock have culminated in this moment," said Posiva Construction Manager Juha Riihimäki, adding that the development of the methodology started with the construction of the Onkalo facility in 2004.