Located in Thaxted, Essex, BioWatt took over the operation of Katharos Organic AD plant in 2017. The maize-fed facility was running at an average of 25% of its operational capacity but following improvements by the BioWatt team, including replacing key equipment and hiring new personnel, performance reached a consistent 60% output. However, this became the plant’s tipping point, as any time staff increased the feeding rate in a bid to boost gas output further, the biology became unstable and both output and CH4 content would drop suddenly – setting the plant back for weeks while performance was rebuilt.

“At this point, we knew we needed specialist support if we were to reach our operational target,” states Alex. “FM BioEnergy were already acting as biological consultants for one of our other sites, so I reached out to them to see if they could help us here at Katharos, too.”



Tim Elsome is the General Manager of FM BioEnergy, and soon discovered the issues at the Essex plant were due to a micronutrient/trace element deficiency. “When we arrived on site, we took a number of digester samples to try to identify the cause of the inhibition,” explains Tim. “The biological environment was not ideal – FOS/TAC levels were elevated at 0.88 (due to inhibition rather than overfeeding) and the pH was low at 7.2, meaning that bacteria could not respond to the increased feed rate. Results came back from our lab and revealed the cause of this was due to a severe deficiency in five of the most critical trace elements needed to maintain a healthy digester biology.”