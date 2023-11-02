Copper : Get 99% pure copper from scrap
The recycling of materials has become an increasingly central theme, as it is an effective way of reducing environmental impact and creating new economic opportunities.
From this perspective, the treatment of electrical wires and motors offers a great economic potential for companies. Recycling electrical components, indeed, makes it possible to recover a material of great economic value: the copper.
The potential of copper: a resource with huge economic value
Copper is known to be a strong and malleable metal that can be used in numerous processes. Thanks to these characteristics, copper is considered an extremely valuable material and in recent years its value has continued to grow, leading to an increased interest in the processing of cables and electric motors for its extraction.
So why is copper recycling so much talked about? And why are companies interested in the machinery for its processing?
A great plus of copper recycling is its ability to be recycled countless times without losing its properties. In fact, by disposing of wires and electric motors, it is possible to regain pure copper, which can be used for new processes.
FOR REC's customized machinery for recycling electrical wires and motors
FOR REC design and develop in-house turnkey plants for grinding and processing electric motors and copper wires.
Predicting the market, FOR REC identified the growing demand for copper and decided to invest in research and development in order to realize increasingly sophisticated technologies for the treatment of these materials.
The lines developed by FOR REC are designed to activate a grinding and separation process that guarantees high quality standards of the output product, delivering up to 99.5% pure copper.
Specifically for the treatment of wires and electric motors, FOR REC has developed recycling lines equipped with:
- Double-shaft shredders for accurate volumetric reduction and roughing of the material, with partial control of the output size.
- Single-shaft shredders for processing materials with a high specific weight, able to process materials that generate high stress on mechanical organs;
- Granulators FMS: designed for the refining phase.
The lines developed by FOR REC guarantee high production rates and a capacity ranging from 500 kg to 10 t/h, with an output product that is 99.5% pure.
