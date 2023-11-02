FOR REC design and develop in-house turnkey plants for grinding and processing electric motors and copper wires.

Predicting the market, FOR REC identified the growing demand for copper and decided to invest in research and development in order to realize increasingly sophisticated technologies for the treatment of these materials.

The lines developed by FOR REC are designed to activate a grinding and separation process that guarantees high quality standards of the output product, delivering up to 99.5% pure copper.

Specifically for the treatment of wires and electric motors, FOR REC has developed recycling lines equipped with:

Double-shaft shredders for accurate volumetric reduction and roughing of the material, with partial control of the output size.

Single-shaft shredders for processing materials with a high specific weight, able to process materials that generate high stress on mechanical organs;

Granulators FMS: designed for the refining phase.

The lines developed by FOR REC guarantee high production rates and a capacity ranging from 500 kg to 10 t/h, with an output product that is 99.5% pure.

