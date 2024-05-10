A Presona baler stands out in several ways compared to many other balers on the market. The key difference is the pre-press technology, which in practice means that a baler from Presona consumes about 30 percent less energy than a shear baler with the same capacity. This is because the Presona baler uses smaller motors, which lowers energy costs without compromising performance.



Furthermore, Presona's innovative tying technology has been shown to use about 10% less wire than many other balers on the market. This can mean up to four meters less wire per bale, which represents a significant saving over time.



Presona balers are also known for their durability. With a lifespan often of 20-30 years or more, each baler becomes a long-term investment that continues to deliver economic benefits year after year.



“The low energy consumption, wire efficiency, and longevity together create a very competitive offering for those in need of a baler who want low operating costs. So low that the baler can actually pay for its own purchase price," says Stefan Ekström, CEO of Presona AB.