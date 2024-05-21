Paid Engagement
Report : Global waste & recycling benchmark report 2024
How is the waste and recycling industry innovating to take advantage of the opportunities today’s challenges present?
To find out, we conducted a worldwide benchmark study among waste and recycling companies. This report provides an overview of the results, offering you solid data to compare your current situation and future plans with similar organizations—as well as ideas for making the most of your business in today’s environment.
Download here AMCS ‘Global Waste & Recycling Benchmark Report’ to explore:
- Technology usage and plans in areas such as regulatory compliance, business intelligence, AI, and the cloud.
- The status of business challenges in margin optimization, fleet maintenance, and reporting and training on EHS.
- Insights into management priorities in our space in the next 12 months.